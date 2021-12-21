Cenk Uygur spared no Democratic leader Monday night following the apparent failure of the Build Back Better bill.

The Young Turks founder went hard after President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal for their failed strategy to pass the massive spending bill, a significant piece of legislation that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin recently announced he would not be supporting.

“Your strategy was an epic failure. There’s no way around it,” Uygur said. “We’re not like the rest of the media. We do not lie on behalf of the powerful. We hold the powerful accountable. Jayapal, Biden, Pelosi, Schumer – they’re all failures! They got nothing and had a terrible strategy.”

Co-host Ana Kasparian echoed Uygur, describing Manchin as “…full of it. He’s lying to the American people and is captured by corporate interests and financial interests.”

Kasparian brought the receipts and played an interview between Uygur and Rep. Ro Khanna from November of this year where Uygur pointed out that progressives voting for the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill would lead to a loss of leverage for progressives in negotiating Build Back Better. Khanna defended the decision to vote in support of the Infrastructure Bill.

Manchin’s announcement on Fox News proved Uygur to be correct in his prediction. Uygur said about Khanna, “He said ‘We’re going to vote yes because we trust Biden and Manchin is going to do the right thing because Biden said he will.’” Uygur added, “Don’t believe their gaslight. Get everybody off cable news!”

“To this day, they still don’t talk about his donors,” Uygur said about mainstream media, explaining that Manchin’s donors never get brought up, nor do they bring up the popularity of the provisions to West Virginian voters.

Going back to Jayapal, Uygur said, “If you think this is victory, well then you definitely shouldn’t be leader ‘cause apparently you think failure is victory. I don’t want any more failure. What progressive priorities have you passed? You gave up on the $15 minimum wage which was the lowest priority we had. You gave up on it on day one. You gave up on every one of our priorities!”

“They all work for corporate donors, and they’re sitting here trying to put lipstick on a pig the day after their failure,” Uygur concluded about Jayapal, Biden, Schumer, Pelosi, and the mainstream media.

Watch above via Young Turks.

