MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her panel teed off on Tucker Carlson again after his comments Monday night about Russia.

To recap, as Carlson mocked a number of MSNBC hosts over their Russia coverage, he said that “Putin, for all his faults,” doesn’t hate America as much as they do. He subsequently told Jim Jordan, “I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia. And I think we should probably take the side of Russia, if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine. That is my view.”

Wallace said today, “I know there’s a big difference between Republicans in office and their echo chamber on TV, but Tucker Carlson is at it again, saying he’s with Russia.”

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said, “Somehow Tucker Carlson forgot that Russia annexed territory in Ukraine… This amnesia about our history is scary.”

Siding with Russia over Ukraine, he continued, would be bad for U.S. policy “towards Europe as a whole.”

McFaul even asked, “What happened to Tucker Carlson?… Where did he go wrong?”

Donny Deutsch jumped in and asked, “Why do we even dignify Tucker Carlson? He’s a blowhard, he’s a putz. Who the hell is Tucker Carlson?”

Wallace said it’s notable for a highly-watched US TV host making comments like that.

Deutsch said Carlson may have high viewership but added, “Let’s not forget: he’s a blowhard, he’s ignorant, and he’s a putz.”

