Morning Joe Laughs Hysterically at Trump ‘Neck Fat Camera’ Angle Before Admitting ‘He’s Only Getting Stronger’

The Morning Joe panel openly laughed at Donald Trump and a “neck fat camera” angle for his policy videos but collectively admitted that recent polls show that he is “only getting stronger.”

The MSNBC morning joe poked fun at the former president and the Republican front-runner for 2024, whose campaign has posted videos on Rumble and Truth Social. They are two camera videos allowing post-production to edit two angles, one of which is a side shot that Willie Geist derided as the “neck fat” angle, which Joe Scarborough then demanded that his producers never air the same shot of himself.

Jokes were made, laughs were had, and the convivial energy at the Rockefeller Center roundtable — in which Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were present — offered the sort of fun and entertaining information that makes Morning Joe such a unique hit in cable news fare.

At one point, John Heillemann brought in the names of Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, presumably to ridicule their input, which earned a bit of a Scarborough chiding “Let’s not talk about the kids. This isn’t about the kids.”

But as the laughs at the expense of Trump’s curious production team and neck fat began to wane, there was the admission that the former president isn’t going anywhere.

Geist then brought it back to a point made earlier by Jennifer Palmieri, who cited recent Fox News polls showing Trump extending his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“We can laugh around the table, and that was laughable. He’s only getting stronger. People wishing him away, he’s not going away. He’s not going away,” Geist said. “He got indicted four times, and he is not going away. His support in the Republican party is so strong. Ron Desantis, as we’ve been saying for a long time, is an idea. He is the alternative, potential for some people who hope and wish Trump would go away; he’s not even a candidate yet.”

Why is this worthy of coverage? Because it seems a perfect illustration of accepted political media insight and analysis that mocks Trump, who doesn’t care and is riding that sort of ridicule to the GOP nomination, and maybe even beyond?

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com