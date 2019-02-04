Morning Joe Mock Trump’s Light Work Schedule; White House Staff ‘Really Hate Their Boss!’

Morning Joe covered the report of President Donald Trump’s recently leaked schedules that revealed the Commander in Chief to use much of his “executive time” watching television, reading newspapers and ostensibly making phone calls.

Axios obtained 51 private schedules from a White House source. While introducing the segment, co-host Mika Brzezinski said that the “leak provides unprecedented visibility as to how Trump spends his day. The president reportedly uses much of his executive time watching TV, looking at newspapers and phoning aides about what he sees and reads.”

“How does anybody work with him? He has no attention,” Brezizinski.

And so went yet another Morning Joe pile on of Donald Trump. Not a terribly unique morning show segment until MSNBC political analyst and frequent Morning Joe contributor Elise Jordan, who pithy but insightful comment brought us to this post here.

“My take away in reading this was, wow, they really hate their boss,” Jordan said adding “I cannot believe this much private information in such great detail was leaked to a press outlet for a staffer who clearly thinks they work for a huge slacker and that you’re fed up with it.”

“It just is unprecedented in terms of presidential staff ripping on their boss,” she finished.

This observation echoes similar points made on Twitter, notably from NY Times’ White House reporter Maggie Haberman, who yesterday tweeted a similar observation:

A White House aide is weaponizing his schedules, which says a lot about how people in the White House feel about the man they work for https://t.co/76K7XCzwPD — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 3, 2019

