As the U.S. Capitol Building is under siege by pro-Trump protesters, MSNBC obtained footage of a woman who was being carried out of Congress with grave injuries.

While Chuck Todd was speaking to his colleagues about the extreme disarray that disrupted the 2020 election certification process, the network aired capitol police officers as they escorted a stretcher out of the building. A woman lay atop the stretcher, and as it came by the cameras, she seemed to be covered in blood.

This drew immediate shock from the anchors — who emphasized that the situation remains unclear.

UPDATE – 5:50 p.m. ET: NBC reports that the woman has died.

NBC News: The woman shot today inside the U.S. Capitol building has died, multiple law enforcement officials say. Reported by @PeteWilliamsNBC & @anblanx — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2021

