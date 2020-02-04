MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace called President Donald Trump “the enemy” on Monday, before declaring that she would vote for “an automobile” over him.

“The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who thinks there were good people on both sides at Charlottesville,” Wallace said during MSNBC’s Iowa Caucus coverage. “The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who just got a permission slip to cheat in presidential elections.”

“The enemy is a guy who called his generals ‘dopes’ and ‘losers’ who he didn’t want to go into battle with. That is the enemy, and I am nauseous when I see Democrats fight amongst themselves,” Wallace continued, before adding, “I’ve said I’ll vote… if you pick an automobile, I will vote for it.”

Wallace has become notorious for combining opinion with her burgeoning role as a news anchor on MSNBC.

Last year, Wallace called President Trump’s defenders in the media “chickenshit” during a breaking news segment, and in August, Wallace was made to apologize after she falsely claimed the president was “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

