MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace went off today on Trump defenders attacking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the White House national security official testifying today in the impeachment inquiry.

Vindman — an Iraq war vet injured by an IED and awarded with a Purple Heart — says in his opening statement he was alarmed by President Donald Trump‘s call with the president of Ukraine and reported it to a superior.

Last night on Fox News’, Laura Ingraham honed in on this detail from the New York Times as curious and “interesting”:

Because he emigrated from Ukraine along with his family when he was a child and is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian, Ukrainian officials sought advice from him about how to deal with Mr. Giuliani, though they typically communicated in English.

John Yoo said “some people might call that espionage” (he’s since said he was not accusing Vindman of espionage, merely that it “sounded like an espionage operation by the Ukrainians”).

The attacks on Vindman continued today, notably from former Congressman Sean Duffy and Rudy Giuliani himself:

ANOTHER SCHIFFTY BACKFIRE: A US gov. employee who has reportedly been advising two gov’s? No wonder he is confused and feels pressure. However the only opinion that legally counts is Pres. Zelensky’s. Who has clearly said NO pressure. End of impeachment. End of Schiff. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 29, 2019

Wallace played the clips showing the “smear campaign,” and in response to Yoo’s comment that “some people might call that espionage,” she said, “Except those people aren’t chickenshit like the three of you and they know that he passed a background check that the president’s daughter and son-in-law didn’t.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]