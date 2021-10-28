MSNBC Host Asks Chicago Mayor Why Alec Baldwin Shooting Gets More Coverage Than Chicago Violence

Morning Joe co-host Mike Barnicle asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday why the shooting by Alec Baldwin last week on a movie set has gotten more media coverage than the regular occurrence of gunfire in the Windy City.

“Mayor Lightfoot, I’m sure you’re aware of the massive amount of publicity given by the media to a single murder in the desert outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on a movie set featuring Alec Baldwin,” said Barnicle on the MSNBC show. “How does it strike you when you see such massive publicity given to this story when every day in Chicago the combination of gangs, guns, and young people dying is a, sadly, everyday occurrence, given very little note?”

Lightfoot responded with criticism of how she feels the press covers violent crime in Chicago.

“What I’d like to see more of is recognizing the human toll that is taken with the guns and violence that we’re experiencing in Chicago and in cities across the country,” she said. “The victims are forgotten. We can’t forget them.”

“But I’d like to see the media tell those stories and not just report statistics like they’re calling a ballgame. It is disheartening to victims. I meet with victims’ groups on a regular basis,” continued Lightfoot. “And the heartache that they experience, the devastation and losing a loved one and being injured themselves, I’d like to see more of those stories told because they’re real and the trauma that they experience for a lifetime is real.”

In Chicago, the number of shootings and homicides this year have already outpaced those figures from 2020, according to the Chicago Police Department.

