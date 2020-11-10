MSNBC Reporter Puts Multiple Republican Senators on the Spot Over Election Results: Did ‘Biden Win the Election?’

An MSNBC reporter asked multiple Republican senators about the election results, leaving some speechless after getting put on the spot.

“Did Vice President [Joe] Biden win the election?” the reporter asked several GOP senators, prompting many to quickly walk past her.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) claimed that nobody knows the results of the election yet before walking away.

The reporter asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) if she has spoken to Biden yet — she claimed she had not — before asking about the validity of the election results. Blackburn failed to answer the second question.

The reporter also asked Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) about election fraud in her state, which she denied regarding her own election.

“I don’t believe so. Iowa has a really great election system and I trust the integrity of our process,” Ernst said.

“Was there fraud anywhere else?” the reporter followed up.

Ernst insisted she could not speak to that particular issue, ignoring the fact that voters use the same ballot to elect their choices for the Senate and for the presidency.

When asked if he thinks Biden won the election, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) claimed that all the votes need to be counted.

“I look forward to that being finished,” Scott added.

