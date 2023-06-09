MSNBC’s Ari Melber Quotes ‘Wisdom of 21 Savage’ Following Trump Indictment

MSNBC host Ari Melber quoted the “wisdom” of rapper 21 Savage following news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment on Thursday evening.

“The problem for Donald Trump facing these federal charges that carry years in prison is that he did it, and he admitted it,” claimed Melber during a panel with fellow MSNBC hosts Lawrence O’Donnell and Alex Wagner.

He explained, “By which I mean under court order they got the darn docs and then he publicly said, even when Hannity and others tried to help him, ‘You wouldn’t do that,’ ‘Yes I would. Yes I did. I have that authority.'”

Melber then said, “It is a serious night, but I do reach for the wisdom of 21 Savage, who said, ‘How many problems you got? A lot. How many lawyers you got? A lot. How many people done left you out to rot? A lot.'”

“And these lawyers including Mr [Evan] Corcoran, who has been trying to save himself making voice notes, who was four hours with the grand jury, who was part of why a judge said they were making plans to commit crimes together,” Melber continued.

The MSNBC host concluded, “Donald Trump doesn’t just start in the hole, he starts with a lot of this case what we would call legally proven. He’s also legally presumed innocent, but he is starting out really, really behind.”

Melber — whose comments referenced 21 Savage’s 2018 song ‘A Lot,’ which won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song in 2020 — has previously quoted 21 Savage live on-air, including the same lines from ‘A Lot.’

