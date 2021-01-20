MSNBC analyst and former senator Claire McCaskill is in attendance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and told anchor Brian Williams that, at some point, Democratic Senators in attendance would be donning

McCaskill joined MSNBC’s coverage by phone from the Capitol to discuss the events as they were unfolding. She discussed the arrangement of the dais, and seating arrangements, which are different this year than in years past. She then commented on the “solidarity” clothing choices.

“I also have it on good authority that the women of the Senate are wearing pearls, today, in solidarity with Kamala, and also, I hear that the Democratic senators have aviator sunglasses in their pockets. And in a moment that is appropriate for some levity I’m told there will be some placing on noses of Joe Biden’s signature aviators when there is a moment when people feel that it is appropriate to smile.”

Then Brian Williams tried to cap it off with a Bausch & Lomb joke, perhaps being unfamiliar with the concept of sunglasses.

