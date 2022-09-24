MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Warns Democrats ‘Setting Up Blame Game’ to Pin Possible Midterm Losses on Black Men

MSNBC political contributor Dr. Jason Johnson claimed he can see a “blame game” being set up against Black voters, especially Black men, ahead of potential Democratic Party losses in the midterms.

While discussing the upcoming midterm elections and various voting groups on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Johnson pushed back on Black voters being blamed for the “failings on the part of the Democratic Party.”

“Black men get blamed, and Black people in general get blamed, for failings on the part of the Democratic Party,” he said, arguing pundits could say Black voters didn’t “turn out” if Democrats face major losses.

Johnson argued Black men are “super voters” for the Democratic Party. Stacey Abrams argued earlier this month that Black male voters are needed for her to win her election.

“African American men are super voters for the Democratic Party. They don’t have a lot of people going to Brian Kemp and DeSantis, but the issue has been —”

“There are a few,” host Tiffany Cross said, jumping in.

“There’s a small number, but let’s be realistic,” Johnson responded. “The vast majority of Black men are still voting for Democratic candidates, but the question and the thing I hear from people all the time that’s important is, what has the Democratic Party done for Black men?”

“That’s a fair question,” Cross agreed.

Johnson argued the Democratic Party “doesn’t always support” Black voters, but they should be more focused on them.

“I think if Democrats spent more time talking about, this is what we’ve done for brothers, this is what we’ve done for the working class guy and the guy in the C suite, you wouldn’t have these problems,” he said. “And it feels like it’s setting up a blame game so that if Stacey Abrams isn’t elected, and if Raphael Warnock ends up being defeated, Black men will be blamed when in fact most of the time they’re supporting the Democratic Party even if the Democratic Party doesn’t always support them.”

On The Cross Connection last week, pundit Roland S. Martin made a similar argument, claiming the Democratic Party’s biggest problem is “White strategists” are the decision makers and they are ignoring Black male voters.

“What you’re seeing are Black men who are saying you’re not paying attention to me, you’re ignoring what’s happening when it comes to economics you’re ignoring me when it comes to the critical issues,” Martin said.

