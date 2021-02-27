MSNBC’S Tiffany Cross & Jason Johnson ‘Not Interested’ in Unity With ‘Cuckoo-ness’ at CPAC: ‘Hate fest’ That’s ‘Not Good for Democracy’

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross discussed CPAC during Saturday’s The Cross Connection, saying that despite the many calls for “unity” following the end of the Donald Trump presidency, she is “not interested at all” when it comes to the “cuckoo-ness” she’s seen coming from the conservative conference.

Her guest, MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson, elaborated by saying that CPAC has gotten worse and worse over the years and is “not good for democracy.”

Cross began by showing a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz, in which he joked about his Cancun debacle. Cross then turned to Johnson on the topic of how CPAC has progressed over the years.

“Jason, we’ve had a lot of calls for unity. I look at these sound bites from from this CPAC event that you’ve been to a few times, I am not interested at all in unifying with any of those people,” said Cross. “Is this a new kind of crazy, or has CPAC always been a safe haven for this cuckoo-ness?”

“You know, I’ve been to CPAC for several years, and obviously not this year, and what I’ve seen is it got more and more aggressive as time went on,” said Johnson. He said Cruz’s remarks about being in Orlando were like George W. Bush joking about finding WMDs. He added, “It’s that callousness that I find particularly to be offensive.”

“But again, CPAC has been getting worse and worse,” he continued. “It used to be a place where people could go. Remember it was just two years ago that people were saying racist and insulting things about Michael Steele. Michael Steele didn’t even want to go anymore. He’s a foreign former RNC chair.”

“So I think as the party has become more coarse, as the party has become less interested in governing and more interested in smacking down the people they don’t like, CPAC has turned from an opportunity to exchange ideas, to a giant sort of beat down the people we hate-fest. And that’s disappointing and it’s not good for American democracy overall.”

“I completely agree Jason,” said Cross.

It was not immediately clear from the segment which specific previous CPAC year was acceptable as an “opportunity to exchange ideas” to Democrats or MSNBC.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

