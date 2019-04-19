MSNBC’s Wallace, Heilemann Run a Scathing Fact-Check on AG Barr: ‘He Just Lies’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace offered a scathing fact-check of Attorney General William Barr on Friday afternoon.

NBC analyst John Heilemann started the ball rolling when he said, “I would like people to stop saying Barr spun or mischaracterized. He just lies…he really just told a variety of lies about what was in the report.”

Wallace then interrupted.

“Let me put them up and take us through them,” she said.

She then put up a graphic of Barr saying during the press conference that Mueller had not made a determination that there was a crime.

Next, she showed a graphic of Mueller who she noted was saying “the opposite.”

The quote read: “This office accepted OLC’s legal conclusion for the purpose of exercising prosecutorial Jurisdiction.”

“That’s black and white,” Heilemann then responded after both graphics — showing conflicting quotes — had been shown on the screen.

“Correct,” Wallace replied.

Heilemann then pointed out the example Wallace showed was not an outlier.

“There’s at least four or five other examples from Barr’s press conference that are just outright lies,” he stressed.

Watch above, via MSNBC

