MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Bombards Melania Trump With Epstein Questions In Rant Over Hillary Depo

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell peppered First Lady Melania Trump with questions about President Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a rant about the Clinton depositions.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton underwent 6 hours of closed-door questioning on Thursday (briefly stopping when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaked a photo to pro-MAGA figure Benny Johnson) in a deposition she had hoped would be public testimony instead.

On Thursday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell argued that Melania Trump is a much more likely witness, and proposed questions that she should be compelled to answer under oath:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Well, there is exactly one first lady in history who met sex trafficker and raper of children and good friend of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein. And today, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee decided to question a former first lady who never met Jeffrey Epstein. Instead of the first lady currently occupying the White House who was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted sex trafficking co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Donald Trump’s third wife was friends with both of them. The Epstein files contain emails from Melania Trump to Ghislaine Maxwell complimenting Ghislaine Maxwell. The Epstein files contain no communication at all between Hillary Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, but Republicans on the committee decided they wanted to subpoena Hillary Clinton. Where is their subpoena for Melania Trump who actually knew Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell? Why aren’t they asking Melania Trump? Did Donald Trump introduce you to Jeffrey Epstein? Or did Jeffrey Epstein introduce you to Donald Trump? Why aren’t they asking Melania Trump what she knew about Jeffrey Epstein? The Epstein files show the Palm Beach police chief saying that Donald Trump told him in 2006, quote, “Thank goodness you’re stopping him. Everyone has known he’s been doing this.” If true, that would mean that Donald Trump’s wife at that time, Melania Trump, knew he was doing this. She would be included in Donald Trump’s term. Everyone. Melania Trump might have no useful information to provide to the committee, but she did meet Jeffrey Epstein. She was friends with Jeffrey Epstein. She was friends with Ghislaine Maxwell. And it is possible that she knew something. According to her husband, everyone knew.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Last Word.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!