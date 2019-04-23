GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Swipes at RNC for ‘100 Percent Loyalty to the Dear Leader’ Trump

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has been talked about as a Republican primary challenger to President Donald Trump in 2020, and he took a swipe today at the RNC for throwing its support behind “Dear Leader.”

Hogan spoke at the Politics and Eggs event in New Hampshire today, saying people have approached him to consider a 2020 run but adding that he has no interest in pursuing a “suicide mission.”

After talking about the timeline for him to make a decision, Hogan was asked about the RNC voting in January to give Trump the party’s undivided support.

Hogan said this in response:

“I was pretty critical of that. You know, and not that the Republican National Committee doesn’t have the right to support the sitting president, but to change the rules and to insist 100 percent loyalty to the Dear Leader, it just didn’t sound very much like the Republican Party that I grew up in, working for Ronald Reagan and supporting George Bush.”

Hogan expressed his desire for a “return to a more Republican party.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

[image via screengrab]

