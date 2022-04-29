‘My Ears Want to Commit Suicide’: Gutfeld Reacts to Cringeworthy TikTok Song from DHS Official

On Friday, cohosts of The Five reacted to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified about the board before Congress this week. He said its goal is to combat inaccurate information about key issues such as border security and Russian propaganda. In one case, thousands of Haitian migrants arrived at the Texas border via Mexico last year because of a false rumor.

“We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking the irregular migration path are receiving misinformation that the border is open,” Mayorkas said at the time.

The panel’s creation has sparked fear-mongering by conservatives. In one particularly unhinged rant, Tucker Carlson characterized the board’s work as sending “men with guns” to hunt for people who “think the wrong things.”

The board will be led by a woman named Nina Jankowicz. At his point, her claim to fame is a cringe-worthy TikTok video in which she sings about disinformation to the tune of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins — because we live on a silly timeline.

Jeanine Pirro sarcastically asked Greg Gutfeld if Jankowicz is related to Weird Al Yankovic.

“Close, but no cigar,” he replied. “First of all. I believe America has class action suit against Fox for playing that – because my ears want to commit suicide. I don’t know what kind of damage, PTSD, I got from listening to that but it’s there.”

Gutfeld went on to say the board’s acronym (DGB) sounds a lot like KGB, which was the primary security agency of the Soviet Union. He went on to state liberals have abandoned free speech as a core principle and now reflexively stake out positions that are the opposite of the stances conservatives take.

