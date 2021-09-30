MyPillow Ads Are Back on Fox News After a Messy Break-Up

MyPillow ads are back on Fox News, about two months after founder Mike Lindell pulled them off the network.

Lindell had a falling out with Fox in July; he claimed the network would not air a commercial promoting his three-day “cyber symposium” about the 2020 election being stolen. (Numerous fact-checks and a GOP-led audit in Arizona have reiterated that the election was not stolen).

“Shame on Fox News! Shame on them,” Lindell told the Daily Beast at the time. “When I was told they wouldn’t run the ad, I said to cut off advertising on Fox immediately and indefinitely.”

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Fox News did not reveal whether they had blocked the ad, but said that “it’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network.”

Lindell continued to express frustration with the news outlet, telling the Daily Beast earlier this month that “MyPillow is done with them, MyPillow is done!”

“I think Fox News has done more damage to the country than all the left-wing media have put together, by not talking about the issues and by choosing to censor what they talk about!” he said in the statement. “Fox is being a part of the cancel culture!”

However, it appears that things have since been smoothed over.

On Thursday afternoon, a MyPillow ad highlighting the “best prices ever” aired on Fox News, with Lindell showcasing a $99 bundle offer that includes his book and five pillows featuring Biblical images.

At the beginning of the commercial, Lindell said, “Cancel culture has not only affected myself and MyPillow, but millions of you out there.”

MyPillow has been one of Fox News’ biggest advertisers — according to Lindell — he spent almost $50 million on Fox News last year and has bought about $19 million worth of ad time so far this year.

However, with steep costs came steep rewards — he told the Journal that since pulling the ads, MyPillow started losing roughly $1 million per week in sales.

Both Fox News and Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems related to claims of election fraud. Fox News has filed motions to dismiss, while Lindell has filed a countersuit.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com