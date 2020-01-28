Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano argued that in light of newly reported revelations in an upcoming book by John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s best defense is to simply own up to all that the House Managers are alleging and simply argue that it’s not impeachable.

Napolitano called material that appears to be in former National Security Advisor Bolton’s book a “bombshell” before co-host Steve Doocy saying “it’s not wrong for the president to leverage, you note, some you know, some sort of foreign aid. President conditions things every day.”

Napolitano added that this is why he had previously argued that the “president’s best defense is not on the facts. Admit the conversation and admit the implications. Instead, argue it’s not impeachable.”

“Now they are stuck disputing the facts and out of the blue comes John Bolton to say the president is wrong on the facts.”

