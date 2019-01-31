Napolitano Says Roger Stone Arrest Was ‘Staged’: This is ‘Kafkaesque’

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said the heavy-handed early morning raid and arrest of Roger Stone was “staged” by authorities.

Napolitano appeared on Fox Business Thursday morning to decry the way the longtime Trump adviser’s arrest was handled, following his op-ed declaring the show of force “an American nightmare.”

After explaining how federal agents, armed with automatic weapons, stormed Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last week, Napolitano said “this is not to arrest a kidnapper of babies or a terrorist.”

“The charge is lying to Congress,” Napolitano continued. “It’s not a violent crime, there’s no evidence that he’s going to flee, he doesn’t have a valid passport, he’s not an imminent danger to society.”

“Why on earth would the government put on a show of force like that?” host Stuart Varney asked.

Napolitano offered two reasons: either the government thought it could intimidate Stone into flipping on President Donald Trump or create an impression among the public that Stone is dangerous.

The Fox News analyst pointed out that despite the show of force, Stone’s bail was set at $0. “So the federal judge concluded this was preposterous for this type of a crime, for this type of a background, for this person.”

Napolitano also revealed that off-air, Stone told him that authorities were polite and “somewhat apologetic” in private.

“So, implication, it was staged,” Varney said.

“It was staged,” Napolitano confirmed. “It’s like the behavior of a police state.”

“They won’t give him a transcript of his alleged lies because the testimony for Congress was classified,” Napolitano added. “This is really Kafkaesque — that he should have to defend against something, the government has the paper that claims contains his lies, he is not allowed to see that paper.”

Watch above, via Fox Business Network.

