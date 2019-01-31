George Will: Amy Klobuchar Has Best Shot at Toppling Trump

In a new column for The Washington Post, commentary writer George Will bashed the much-hyped, possible 2020 contender former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) instead has the better chance of beating President Donald Trump.

“Surely the silliest aspirant for the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nomination is already known: ‘Beto,’ a. k.a. Robert Francis, O’Rourke is a skateboarding man-child whose fascination with himself caused him to live-stream a recent dental appointment for — open wide, please — teeth cleaning,” Will wrote.

Saying that once Democrats are done with “flirting with such insipidity” of O’Rourke’s road trip blogs, Will said they should focus on Klobuchar:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the person perhaps best equipped to send the current president packing. To get the boring part over with, she satisfies the 2020 Chromosome Criterion: The Democratic nominating electorate is disproportionately female and eager to achieve what they came tantalizingly close to in 2016: a female president. Now, about politics and policy. … Klobuchar, who will be 59 in May, is the daughter of a newspaper columnist. Surmounting this handicap, she went to Yale, then to the University of Chicago Law School, then to a law firm. Then to a maternity ward, where she was provoked: Her infant daughter had a serious problem, but the rule at the time was that new mothers should be out of the hospital in 24 hours, which kindled her interest in public policy. After a stint as the elected prosecuting attorney of Hennepin County (Minneapolis), she won an open Senate seat in 2006. Last year, she won a third term by a 24-point margin.

Will wrote since her state has a strong farming population and agribusiness, Klobuchar would be able to appeal to the blue-collar voters that have been left behind recently by most Democrats.

“Her special strength, however, is her temperament. Baseball, it has been said, is not a game you can play with your teeth clenched,” he continued. “That is also true of politics, another day-by-day game with a long season. It requires an emotional equipoise, a blend of relaxation and concentration, stamina leavened by cheerfulness. Klobuchar laughs easily and often.”

