White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien heralded the historic Middle East peace agreement signed Tuesday in an interview with Lou Dobbs.

O’Brien said the administration is talking with “four or five countries” and “looking forward to building on the momentum” after the Abraham Accords signed by Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain.

He commended the “tremendous courage” of all three leaders “that put aside literally 70 years of hatred and division to make peace.”

As for President Donald Trump, O’Brien told Dobbs, “He’s been known as a dealmaker. Art of the Deal, the greatest dealmaker in history. I think what’s going to happen when he leaves office, hopefully four years from now, he’s going to leave office being known as a peacemaker.”

He said that Trump is “really on a tear” of global accomplishments and reiterated, “I think that’s going to be his legacy when he leaves office. Not just the economy, but as a world peacemaker.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]