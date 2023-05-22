NBC News Anchor Tells Tim Scott, ‘It Doesn’t Sound Like Former President Trump Is Worried About You’ After Supportive Message

NBC News anchor Tom Llamas asked 2024 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) about the supportive message he received from his rival, former President Donald Trump, during an interview on Monday.

After Scott announced his presidential campaign in North Charleston, South Carolina, Trump wished the senator good luck in a post on Truth Social, Monday:

Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable. I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful. Good luck Tim!

During his interview with Scott, Llamas read out Trump’s post.

“He’s complimenting you,” Llamas said. “It doesn’t sound like former President Trump is worried about you.”

The senator shot back, “Well, I’ll say this. I’d appreciate his vote as well.”

“The truth of the matter is that I do think that the power of persuasion is necessary for the next president,” Scott said. “I happen to look forward to being that next president, and so I will take all votes I can get from anyone, anywhere, anytime as I head into this election.”

“You’re saying you’re a better dealmaker than President Trump?” Llamas asked.

Scott replied, “What I’m saying is that I look forward to persuading the American people, right and left, within my base and on the far side to making sure that we move this country forward using common sense, finding common ground.”

During the interview, Scott also tried to differentiate himself from Trump on the conflict in Ukraine and other matters.

“I think that we should be in Ukraine,” Scott said, claiming, “The more we degrade the Russian military, the less likely there is to be an attack on our sovereign territory.”

Asked whether he would “ever try to overturn an election you lost,” Scott replied, “No.”

However, he refused to answer a question about January 6 and “Trump’s behavior after the 2020 election.”

Scott told Llamas, “We can have a conversation about President Trump or we can have a conversation about my vision for the future. I’m gonna stay on my future.”

