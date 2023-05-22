Jesse Watters Takes a Sledgehammer to Tim Scott’s Presidential Ambitions: ‘No Shot’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has joined the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, but Jesse Watters insisted on Monday the senator has no chance and even said he’s not really running for president.

“With all due respect, I don’t understand the Tim Scott thing,” Watters said on Monday’s installment of The Five. “Nice guy. But nice guys finish last. To me, he’s just your average Republican senator. He votes with Republicans and that’s a good thing. But, he’s got a good personal story, and then the personal story kind of stops, and you don’t know anything else about his personal story.”

“You have a terrible personal story,” Gutfeld interjected.

“I’m just getting started,” Watters shot back. “This guy is not running for president. He’s running for cabinet, and people do that. You run for a cabinet position or you run for VP. I don’t know, is Trump flirting with the guy? He was saying nice things about Scott and Scott’s gonna say nice things about him. But Scott’s got no shot.”

As Watters spoke, a chyron teased Scott’s appearance on Fox News Tonight later that evening.

Watters went on to say that political consultants will have a field day advising Scott’s campaign.

“He’ll probably get fleeced by his consultants or other consultants will just say Republicans aren’t racist because Tim Scott’s running for president,” he continued. “I don’t really care about what color Tim Scott’s skin is, and I’m sick of everyone talking about what color his skin is. Every time you hear him covered on the mainstream media it’s about his skin. On conservative media, it’s about his skin. I don’t want to talk about his skin. I wanna talk about the country. Can we just talk about the country?”

“Do you want to talk about his muscles?” Gutfeld joked. “He’s in great shape.”

“I don’t even think he’s a long shot,” Watters said. “Let’s put it that way.”

Watch above via Fox News.

