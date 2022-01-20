Fox News announced on Thursday a new prime time lineup on Saturdays, starting Jan. 29.

The announcement comes just over a week since it was announced that Jesse Watters would move from hosting Watters World on Saturdays to filling the 7 p.m. ET weekday slot with his own show.

Brian Kilmeade will be taking over from Watters on Saturday nights, anchoring his own program at 8 p.m. ET.

The show, whose name has yet to be announced, “will provide perspective and context to the week’s major stories with power players throughout the news landscape and an overall theme of placing country before party,” according to a Fox News statement.

He will remain co-host of Fox & Friends and anchor his three-hour Brian Kilmeade Show on the weekdays on Fox News Radio. Additionally, he’ll continue to host his show on Fox’s streaming service, Fox Nation, called What Made America Great.

Meanwhile, Dan Bongino’s Saturday show, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, is going from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m., replacing Jeanine Pirro, who was recently named a permanent co-host of The Five.

Lawrence Jones, meanwhile, is getting a promotion as well. The young Fox News star will host Lawrence Jones Cross Country at 10 p.m.

Jones, 29, will become “the youngest Black solo host of a program in cable news,” Fox said. The show “will focus on newsmakers from across the political and cultural spectrum, spotlighting the leading concerns facing Americans nationwide.”

“Jones will frequently travel across the country to showcase a multitude of key topical stories from the issues at the border and crime in cities to the impact of Covid policies, providing an in-depth look at underserved communities,” the network added.

He’ll continue in his current role as an enterprise reporter for Fox & Friends.

