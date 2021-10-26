Newsmax Host Goes After Obama: ‘White People Have Been Very Very Good’ to Him and He Resents It

Newsmax host Greg Kelly went after former President Barack Obama Tuesday and made the baffling statement that while “white people have been very very good” to him, he “resents” it.

Kelly was set off by Obama and Bruce Springsteen talking about their new book Renegades and issues like race in America. In particular, he was particularly upset at Obama for saying while Springsteen fans loved Clarence Clemons when he was on stage, “if they ran into him a bar, suddenly the n-word comes out.”

The Newsmax host said back in 2004, when Obama famously gave the DNC keynote speech, “a lot of white people actually wanted to be nice to you because… I don’t know actually.”

Kelly claimed Obama is on a “shame on America tour” with Springsteen and even said of the former president, “He doesn’t like people.”

After hitting Obama for living “the life of a billionaire,” Kelly said the following about the former president’s view of white people;

At any moment he throws around the race card, and I’m really surprised, because quite frankly, forgive me, white people have been very very good to Barack Obama, but he seems to resent the hell out of it.

“He doesn’t seem to care too much about race except when he’s being interviewed by the fake news or it somehow serves his interest,” Kelly continued.

During a recent segment on the Jeopardy! controversy, Kelly bemoaned the “woke left” while the chyron said white men are being “canceled.”

