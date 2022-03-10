Newsmax Host Goes on Insane Rant Claiming Biden, Democrats Want ‘Russian Victory’ in Ukraine

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield went on a wild rant comparing Democratic ideals to those of a Russian dictator, going as far as to claim that the left wants a “Russian victory” in Ukraine.

Stinchfield began his tirade by questioning why the public should trust President Joe Biden and the Democratic party to lead the nation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He first pointed to the claim that Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, which CNN noted “needs context,” as, “Neither the Senate report nor [Donald Trump] have provided any evidence that the payment was corrupt or that Hunter Biden committed any wrongdoing.”

Stinchfield went on to fault Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for his infamous trip to Russia in the 1980s, claiming that the country “shaped” his “dream of a socialist America,” despite the fact that Sanders has often highlighted the difference between his views and communist teachings.

“They despise the strength that President Trump displayed and the resolve he held to keep the world safe,” the Newsmax host claimed of Democrats after also hitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “Remember, leading up to the Ukraine war, the Democrats openly embraced socialism, communism, and the trouncing of our rights as well — right here in America.”

Giving examples of how the left embraced “communism and the trouncing of” American rights prior to Russia’s invasion, Stinchfield threw up a clip of Democrats calling for gun control, vaccination mandates, and taxing the wealthy.

“They hate this — my pocket Constitution. It sits right with me every night, you know it does,” Stinchfield continued. “They hate it. They hate everything inside it.”

He went on to say that Democrats embrace the “Russian way of life” because they “speak like a Russian who embraces that kind of way of life — a Russian dictator anyway.”

“It pays, literally, for the Biden family to just let Russia win,” he added, pointing to Hunter Biden’s possible business dealings in Ukraine and Biden’s refusal to “to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.”

“For the Democrats in a love affair with oppressive big government, they would rather have the war in Ukraine end swiftly with Russian victory — I promise you, this is the case — if only to stop the negative publicity about Russia’s evil dictator and its system of government steeped in both socialism and communism, ideals embraced by today’s Democrat Party,” he concluded.

Watch above, via Newsmax

