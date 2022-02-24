Newsmax Host Suggests Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine is Fake: ‘Smells Fishy to Me’

The cable news networks over the past few days — and especially the past 24 hours — have been dominated by reports from Ukraine as Russia’s invasion has begun. But over on Newsmax, host Grant Stinchfield is inexplicably declaring that he has doubts that the Russian invasion is happening, dismissing it as something that the Biden administration “claims” is happening and “smells fishy” to him.

Stinchfield began his remarks by criticizing President Joe Biden during a segment on Stinchfield Wednesday evening. “JOE BIDEN LIES ABOUT EVERYTHING,” read the chyron along the bottom of the screen as several clips from past Biden speeches were played.

“Nothing we get from this administration is true,” said Stinchfield. “These are the reasons why I don’t trust Joe Biden or anyone around him. This Russian invasion that they claim is well underway smells fishy to me.”

The Newsmax host then claimed that he had “predicted” that “Russia would take Ukraine with little bloodshed” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “roll in, just like he did in Crimea, and declare it as his.”

“Now, that could be what’s happening right now,” Stinchfield continued. “Team Biden tells us the Russia cyberattacks have increased against Ukraine. It would make sense. But have they increased? Where’s the evidence? Guess what? We never get any evidence with Team Biden.”

Putin was “playing Joe Biden for the rudderless fool that he is,” said Stinchfield, before shifting to praise former President Donald Trump.

Trump “knows what’s behind Putin’s moves,” declared Stinchfield, introducing a video of Trump talking about Putin.

“I knew that he always wanted Ukraine,” said Trump in the clip. “I used to talk to him about it, I’d say ‘You can’t do it, you’re not going to do it,’ but I could see that he wanted it.”

“The reality is Putin knew President Trump exuded strength, it’s why he didn’t make a move,” said Stinchfield. “It’s why he didn’t make a move.”

Stinchfield cued up another clip of Trump in which he praised Putin as “very savvy” and remarked that he would have liked to have had a similar kind of “peacekeeping force” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Newsmax host declared his agreement with Trump that Putin was “sly as a fox” — “that’s absolute truth; it’s fact” — and “far smarter than Joe Biden.” He then complained about the mainstream media’s criticism of Trump over his praise for Putin.

“President Trump’s 100% right,” said Stinchfield. “Vladimir Putin is running circles around Joe Biden. Anybody with a brain can see that. Look at what’s happening. Putin right now is winning. The media is simply covering up for Joe Biden’s weakness, that can no longer be disguised, just as his lies can no longer be believed.”

To recap, in Stinchfield’s view, Putin is smart and savvy, Trump (who is “100% right” about this topic) said that Putin always wanted Ukraine, and Putin is “winning” and “running circles around Joe Biden” — but the actual Russian invasion of Ukraine, well, that “smells fishy.”

Other media outlets have multiple journalists on the ground in Ukraine, and have been providing detailed reports, along with video and their own firsthand observations, about the invasion. Here are three examples just from CBS News alone:

Reporting from the ground in Kharkiv, Ukraine, @HollyMAWilliams says there are “grave fears that this could end up being the biggest land war in Europe since World War II,” after the city was rocked by possibly “dozens” of “loud explosions” overnight. pic.twitter.com/SWD485PiaU — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 24, 2022

BREAKING: The war in Ukraine has begun. As we were on the air with @charliecbs, he heard what sounded like a fighter jet overhead after hearing five explosions. pic.twitter.com/Bi7CUhxJ3u — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 24, 2022

Live on the ground in Kyiv, @charliecbs says he can hear fighter jets and loud explosions overhead, as air and missile attacks have been reported across much of Ukraine. One official said more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers are dead. pic.twitter.com/E3LwaEYwKv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 24, 2022

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com