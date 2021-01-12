Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Demands Joe Biden’s Impeachment for ‘Election Fraud’ Based on Debunked Clip

As Donald Trump faces the possibility that his presidency will end early and in disgrace, Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly is focusing on a different priority: the impeachment of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Ever since the 2020 election ended, Kelly has denied Biden’s victory, pushed numerous voter fraud conspiracy theories, and claimed Trump would definitely get a second term. When confronted with the unavoidable reality of Trump’s defeat, he compared Biden to a bank robber getting away with his crime.

During a Newsmax segment on Trump’s imminent impeachment for inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, Kelly demanded Biden be impeached for “election fraud.” He then touted “a very interesting clip that I found in a dark corner of the Internet,” which he held up and claimed “that was a confession” of Biden’s supposed involvement in illegal activity.

The video Kelly aired is from an interview Biden did on Pod Save America, where he was talking about how he worked with former President Barack Obama to set up countermeasures against voter fraud.

“We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” Biden said.

In context, it’s clear Biden was talking about preventing fraud at the time and he most likely meant to say “voter protection” in that sentence. This has been outlined in numerous fact-checks since Trump’s allies have been taking Biden’s words out of context for months in order to deceptively claim that he was admitting to fraud in that moment.

Kelly conveniently ignored all of this as he proclaimed “there’s credible allegations of voter fraud” and “[Biden’s] admitting to it.” He pushed for impeaching Biden again by saying “I guess I’ll have to run for Congress and get it done myself.”

