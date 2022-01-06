Newt Gingrich Blames Nancy Pelosi for Jan. 6: ‘She’s the Person Who Is Most Responsible’

Newt Gingrich blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, claiming that it was her job to ensure the building had adequate security last winter.

The former speaker joined Fox News host Laura Ingraham on the The Ingraham Angle Thursday where he weighed in on the security situation at the complex prior to last January’s upheaval.

“Wasn’t it Nancy Pelosi’s responsibility to oversee the protection and defense of the capitol? Ingraham asked. “If so, why isn’t she facing more scrutiny?”

Gingrich responded by blaming Pelosi for the riot. He said that as speaker, she is in control of Capitol security.

While there has been a great deal confusion about who is responsible for securing the building, that job ultimately falls on the Capitol Police Board, according to one fact check.

In any event, Gingrich derided Pelosi over what he said was her failure to secure the perimeter of the Capitol:

Well, I think she’s the person who is most responsible for what happened. It was her job to ensure that there was adequate police and if they didn’t have adequate police it was her job to ensure that the National Guard was there. So a lot of this I think is a dance by the Democrats who don’t want us to look very closely at what actually happened. If you’ll notice, the political committee they have created is, in fact, only looking at political things. They are not looking at the various ringleaders who have not been arrested. They are not at a lot of the details about whether or not the FBI was as involved as provocateurs.

Gingrich went on to infer that the FBI might have been involved in some of the planning of the riot. He noted that some agents from the bureau were involved in the planning an alleged scheme in 2020 to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), as defendants in that case have claimed.

Gingrich then said he feels Pelosi is ultimately responsible for the Capitol riot:

Again, a former speaker, I was deeply offended that anybody would do what they did on the Capitol grounds. But as a former speaker, I was also really offended that the current speaker, Pelosi, failed so totally in her job, which was to make sure this didn’t happen. This is a totally nutty environment that we’re currently operating in, and historians will look back on it as a period that’s kind of mildly insane.

