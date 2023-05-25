Newt Gingrich Inadvertently Insults Trump Supporters, Gushes Over Ex-President Speaking at Third-Grade Level

Newt Gingrich wound up patronizing Donald Trump’s supporters by lauding the former president for speaking to people on an elementary school education level.

The former house speaker-turned-Fox News contributor joined Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night to talk about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announcing his 2024 run for president. While much of the conversation has been focused on the tech problems that fouled up DeSantis’ announcement through Twitter, Gingrich skipped that in order to critique the governor’s strategic buildup to the moment.

“He’s a very good governor, he’s done a great job in Florida, he has a good message,” Gingrich said, “but so far he hasn’t come across as a charismatic leader with a compelling message that makes you say ‘Yeah. He’s the guy. He’s the person I want to lead the country.’ And if he doesn’t find a message like that, then his campaign will just gradually petter out.”

From there, Ingraham asked Gingrich for his thoughts about DeSantis’ anti-ESG remarks. DeSantis said, “We will not be a free society if major financial institutions can do through the economy what people could not achieve through the ballot box.” Asked if those comments would resonate among most Americans, Gingrich answered by heaping praise on Trump for speaking in very simplistic terms:

This may seem like an odd comment but I think he’s very, very smart. He clearly did very well at Yale. Clearly capable of thinking about big ideas. But you know, Ronald Reagan was probably equally smart, but he also understood he had to communicate so that everyday folks understood it. One of Trump’s great advantages is that he talks at a level where 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade educations can say ‘Oh yeah, I get that. I understand it.’ And in fact, Trump has now made the Republican Party the party of working Americans in a way that probably hasn’t been true for almost 100 years. So the challenge for DeSantis is take that interesting sentence and figure out how do you boil it down to a slogan and to a specific thing.

Watch above via Fox News.

