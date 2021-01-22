Newt Gingrich Tells Hannity that Democrats Want to ‘Exterminate’ Republicans

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded the alarm for Republican viewers of Hannity Thursday night, warning of a looming purge of angry Democrats looking to “exterminate” followers of the GOP.

The stunning comments came in the context of President Joe Biden’s call for unity, which Gingrich curiously described as “the hysteria of the Biden system.”

“It’s not really about Biden himself,” Gingrich explained. “It’s his entire team around him who are radicals who believe that they could exterminate the Republicans.”

“That would be one way to get the unity,” that President Biden had called for, he said, before noting comments made by New York Times contributor Will Wilkinson, who tweeted, “If Biden really wanted unity, he’d lynch Mike Pence.” Wilkinson later apologized for the Tweet, saying it was an “error of judgment” meant to convey “sharp sarcasm.”

Citing that tweet, Gingrich added, “that gives you a sense of the ferocity and the anger and the hatred that underlies the modern left.” Gingrich did not note that Trump Supporters constructed a hangman’s noose and gallows at the January 6th “Save American Rally” and that the deadly insurrectionists chanted “Hang Mike Pence” as they swarmed the Capitol.

Gingrich’s’ comments went unchallenged by host Sean Hannity and continue a trend of Fox News opinion hosts warning of a looming purge or “de-programming” of Republicans in the party.

There are no plans for the Biden Administration to exterminate, purge, or de-program members of the Republican Party.

