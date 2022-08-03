NFL Files Appeal on Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Over Sexual Assault Allegations

On Thursday, the National Football League issued an appeal on the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Monday, an independent disciplinary officer of the NFL, Judge Sue L. Robinson issued the six-game suspension to Watson over a violation of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment and has settled 20 civil lawsuits against him.

In an announcement made Thursday by the league, they said, “The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.”

According to the NFL, “the league could seek additional games to add to Watson’s suspension, a player fine and/or player treatment.”

Don Riddell, of CNN’s World Sport, joined Jake Tapper on his show to explain the appeal further and what happens next.

Judge, Sue Robinson that was appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA. She concluded in her 16 page report that he would only be suspended for six games and she responded to the criticism that she received basically saying that the penalty and the punishment that the NFL was asking for was far more than what other players who’ve been charged with similar allegations that have received.

Riddell explained that the appeal will be heard by the Commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell and the change could spell trouble for Watson’s lucrative contract:

Deshaun Watson is one of the biggest stars in the game. He’s one of the highest paid. His $230 million contract was the highest contract in terms of guaranteed money in the history of the NFL. Another controversial aspect of the six game suspension and penalty was that he wouldn’t lose a cent from it. His team, the Cleveland Browns, rearranged his contract. So that whilst he wouldn’t be paid during the six games, he would still get every penny in the years after the suspension had ended.

