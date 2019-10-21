MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace burst into laughter watching an awkward interview between ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I was a communications director for a White House that didn’t get a lot of points for communicating. That was the worst appearance by an executive branch official I’ve ever seen in my career,” Wallace said laughing.

“It was also the longest three-second pause,” Philip Rucker commented.

Cuing up the clip, Wallace compared the interview with Mick Mulvaney’s disastrous appearance on Fox News Sunday, saying he wasn’t the only one “drowning in flop sweat.”

During the interview on ABC’s This Week, Pompeo insisted he wouldn’t answer “hypotheticals” about whether it was wrong to offer a quid pro quo with Ukraine to dig up dirt on President Donald Trump’s political opponents.

“Except it’s not a hypothetical,” Stephanopoulos noted, pointing to Mulvaney’s admission.

Pompeo paused for an uncomfortable amount of time before insisting he wouldn’t answer a hypothetical.

“That was unbelievable … what’s he hiding?” Wallace asked after composing herself from the laughing fit.

