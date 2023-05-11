Nicolle Wallace Hits CNN for Airing ‘Trump’s Misogynistic Attacks’ on Rape Accuser After the Network Fired Don Lemon Over Alleged Misogyny 

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace joined the large group of critics of CNN on Thursday after the network hosted former President Donald Trump for a 70-minute town hall the previous night.

The host juxtaposed CNN’s platforming of Trump with its decision to jettison Don Lemon last month after he repeatedly sparred with his female co-hosts.

The event was predictably madcap. Moderator Kaitlan Collins repeatedly fact-checked Trump on all manner of issues, including the 2020 election he falsely claimed was rigged against him. No matter, Trump unleashed a geyser of falsehoods that no fact-checker could keep up with in real time.

The town hall came just a day after a civil jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation against E. Jean Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her in a New York department store. She was awarded $5 million by the jury.

Collins asked Trump about the verdicts on Thursday. He denied any wrongdoing and even demeaned Carroll.

“CNN recently very publicly parted ways with anchor Don Lemon,” Wallace noted on Thursday’s Deadline: White House. “It came in the aftermath of a comment he made on his broadcast that was viewed by his managers as misogynistic. Those very same managers are the people who aired Trump’s misogynistic attacks last night on E. Jean Carroll that could invite further defamation suits.”

She was referencing an infamous CNN This Morning segment in February when Lemon offered his opinion about when women are in their prime.

Wallace went on to quote Trump from the town hall.

“Here is part of what Trump said that is almost certainly being reviewed by lawyers today,” she said. “Quote, ‘I never met this woman. I never saw this woman.’ He goes on to say, ‘What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room, ok? I don’t know if she was married then or not.'”

Wallace called Trump’s remarks “word salad.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

