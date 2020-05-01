MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Friday that the right is “running a smear campaign” against Joe Biden in how it’s talking about the serious sexual assault allegation against the former vice president from former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Andrea Mitchell commended Mika Brzezinski‘s interview and reported some details about the call for Biden to release records. She went on to say, “There are a lot of questions about Tara Reade’s account. Last year she was one of the women who said that she was made uncomfortable by nonsexual touching from Joe Biden, and he responded to that at the time… It was only this March that she said first said publicly that there was sexual assault. NBC has looked into the five people she told us to contact who she said she told at the time and only one of those five said that she had told them that, that it was sexual assault at the time back in 1993. And that person would not let us use her name. So there are discrepies in the account.”

Al Sharpton — who’s interviewing Biden on Saturday — said, “I think that we have to take the allegations seriously. And I agree that we have to vet them just as seriously.”

He also said if Republicans “are going to try to use this politically, it could be a slippery slope because they did open the door to the over 20 women that have made allegations against Donald Trump. And I remember during the 2016 campaign when Donald Trump walked into a debate with several women that had made allegations against Bill Clinton and he was running against Bill Clinton’s wife, not even bill Clinton. I don’t think that Donald Trump wants to see a parade of women that have made on the record allegations against him, some harassment, some could be considered assault, and many of them a lot more recent than 27 years.”

“I don’t know if they really want to make this a political issue, notwithstanding it’s serious, it should be taken seriously. But if they make it political, they may not want to go there,” Sharpton added.

Wallace went further and said there is a “smear campaign” going on against Biden:

“The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden. The right wants to create some sort of equal playing field on which Donald Trump’s nearly two dozen accusers have some company on the other side. The right is not running the same operation that the Democrats are running, which is to try to — as you just articulated, Andrea — to have some consistency around statements that I think just about every elected Democrat has made about women in the context of the #MeToo movement. So as I said with Kayleigh McEnany, everyone should proceed with caution about statements made about this on the right.”

