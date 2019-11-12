The never-ending flow of officials jettisoned from the Trump White House has produced many an op-ed and book peeling back the curtain on a rampantly dysfunctional administration led by an unstable president. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley describes a White House in which senior officials were plotting to undermine the president and thwart his worse impulses. But unlike many of her former colleagues, she is taking President Donald Trump’s side in the debate over his character.

In an interview on NBC’s Today show Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie capped things off by asking Haley a series of rapid fire questions about Trump’s fitness and mindset.

“Did you ever have any doubt of the fitness of this president to serve?” Guthrie asked.

“I never did,” Haley said emphatically.

“Any doubt about his mental acuity?”

“I never did,” Haley said.

“Any question about his truthfulness, his ability to tell the truth?” the Today anchor continued.

“Savannah, I talked to him multiple times, and when I had issues he always heard me out. I never had any concern on whether he could handle the job ever,” Haley replied.

“And what about his truthfulness. Did you think he was a truthful person?” she pressed.

“Yes,” Haley said. “In every instance that I dealt with him, he was truthful, he listened and he was great to work with.”

It’s unclear what Haley is referring to by Trump’s “truthfulness.” The president is perhaps most famous for his dishonesty, a habit that has earned him a tally of more than 13,000 false or misleading claims from the Washington Post’s fact checker.

