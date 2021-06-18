CNN political pundit Amanda Carpenter condemned Fox News and its prime time host, Tucker Carlson, for promoting the baseless conspiracy theory that the Capitol riot on January 6th was an “inside job.”

Carpenter appeared Thursday night on Don Lemon Tonight following the Justice Department release of new body-worn camera footage that’s being used as evidence in the prosecution of former NYPD officer and current Capitol inssurrection suspect Thomas Webster.

Don Lemon asked Carpenter, the former campaign advisor to Senator Ted Cruz, to opine on the footage and the conspiracy theories surrounding the events of January 6th, and she blasted Fox News and Carlson in a manner one rarely sees from a conservative pundit.

“When Tucker Carlson and Fox News started spewing this idea that this is an inside job by the FBI—not, you know, an inside job by the president and the people who are carrying flags with the president’s name and cheering the president on— when Tucker said that, I don’t even think it’s the worst thing that Tucker Carlson has said,” Carpenter said. “I think it’s one of the worst things that Fox News has ever aired.”

“To think that the FBI did this and this is some secret coup against Donald Trump is one of the sickest, saddest conspiracies that has been brought to the mainstream,” she concluded.

Carlson has presented the baseless theory that FBI Operatives were somehow involved in organizing the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, though it seems clear that it’s based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the legal term “unindicted co-conspirators” used in legal documents that have been made public.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com