OOPS! CNN Misses Midnight Countdown in New Orleans, Ringing in New Year to ‘Back That Azz Up’ as Don Lemon Throws Beads to Crowd

The CNN crew might have been stone-cold sober this New Year’s Eve, but that didn’t completely protect their broadcast from mishaps. Host Don Lemon completely missed the clock striking midnight in New Orleans, tossing out beads to the crowd as the band played “Back That Azz Up.”

CNN notably banned their on-air personalities from imbibing this year, putting an end to the memorable televised antics of their Times Square hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, and Don Lemon in New Orleans. Cohen and Cooper did their best to soldier on with some bizarrely revolting nonalcoholic options, and Lemon brought his mother Katherine Clark, along with several nieces and great-nephews, to enjoy the New Orleans festivities, including a crawfish boil and marching band performances.

At about half an hour before the clock struck midnight Central Time, Lemon introduced his mother to the CNN audience and joked about how he didn’t need alcohol.

“I know everyone is wondering, is Don Lemon drinking, is he lit? I will let you be the judge,” said Lemon. “My mom says I don’t need to drink to have this personality.”

“Never,” Clark replied with a laugh.

“This is my natural personality,” Lemon insisted. “Everybody thinks I’m drunk every year, I’m not.”

(For the record, it seems possible — if not likely — that Lemon had a blood alcohol level somewhere above 0.0 when he got his ear pierced live on air during CNN’s 2017 New Year’s broadcast.)

As midnight approached, Lemon had made it onto a stage and was merrily tossing Mardi Gras beads to the crowd as Juvenile’s 1999 hit “Back That Azz Up” blared.

The countdown clock on the screen ticked down to zero and CNN’s split screen showed fireworks going off in Nashville as Lemon seemed unaware it was midnight for a few moments and then trying to hear something in his ear monitor.

“Y’all ready for this countdown?” Lemon shouted as the crowd cheered.

“Midnight! It is New Year’s Eve, it’s 2023!” he yelled after realizing the countdown was no longer needed. “Happy new year!”

“‘Auld Lang Syne,’ please, man,” Lemon said to the bandleader.

The countdown flub may have been due to audio problems. Several social media users pointed out that Lemon had been complaining of problems hearing his producers throughout the evening.

We got to see exactly what happens when a reporter’s IFB (audio connection to producer) goes out.@donlemon complained about it since at least 11:30, but nothing was done. Then he missed the countdown to midnight from producers in his ear.#NewYear2023 #BringBackDrunkDon https://t.co/DzkvhGfSxv — C.J. LeMaster (@CJLeMaster) January 1, 2023

The momentary mishap didn’t seem to put a damper on the festivities. In a tweet later in the evening, Lemon wished his followers a happy new year and predicted “2023 is going to be the best!”

