Pamela Karlan Apologizes for Comment Invoking Barron Trump: It Was ‘Wrong of Me’

By Josh FeldmanDec 4th, 2019, 6:05 pm

During today’s House Judiciary impeachment hearing, Professor Pamela Karlan made a joke referencing Barron Trump and has gotten a ton of blowback.

In talking about the difference between presidents and kings, Karlan said, “While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Some conservatives, the Trump campaign, and the First Lady herself condemned her comments.

At one point during the hearing earlier tonight, Karlan referenced her earlier comments and apologized:

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize obviously for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

