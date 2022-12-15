Pelosi Tells CNN Reporter at Lunch, ‘I Don’t Think We Should Talk About Him While We’re Eating’ When Asked About Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it is best not to discuss former President Donald Trump while eating.

In a joint interview with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) during lunch at a Chinese restaurant in Washington, D.C. with CNN, reporter Jamie Gangel asked whether President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024, despite the fact he will turn 82 that year.

“There’s a CNN poll that just came out that shows there’s little appetite on both sides for a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024,” Gangel noted, before observing that Pelosi will step down from the Democratic leadership in the next Congress. “You’re stepping aside. Do you think President Biden should step aside for a younger generation?”

Pelosi, 82, said she wants Biden to run again.

“I think President Biden has done an excellent job as president of the United States,” she replied. “I hope that he does seek reelection. He’s been a great president.

“Look at what he’s accomplished,” Schumer chimed in. “He’s done an excellent, excellent job and if he runs, I’m gonna support him all the way.”

Gangel asked the two about the potential of another Trump presidency now that he has declared his candidacy for 2024.

“What would it mean if Donald Trump was reelected president?” she asked.

“I don’t think it’ll happen,” Schumer responded. “The American people have gotten wise to him. It took a little while, but they did.”

“I don’t think that we should talk about him while we’re eating,” Pelosi cracked, prompting Schumer to laugh. “Really? Another Trump presidency?”

The outgoing speaker then said Trump needs “an intervention.”

“You called Donald Trump ‘insane,'” Gangel told Pelosi.

“I think there’s a need for an intervention there by his family or somebody,” Pelosi responded. “I don’t think he’s on the level, no.”

Watch above via CNN.

