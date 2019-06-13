House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed into Donald Trump when she took questions on how the president is open to taking dirt from foreign nationals to use against his political opponents during her weekly press conference Thursday morning.

“Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night,” Pelosi said. “But he has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical that he doesn’t even realize it.”

Pelosi’s comments came after an intense opening statement in which she said, “he does not know the difference between right and wrong, and that’s probably the nicest thing I can say about him.” Pelosi continued to urge caution on impeaching Trump, but she also argued that the country elected Congress to perform oversight on Trump, asking “what is it about the Republicans in Congress, how much more can they bear of the president’s unethical behavior that they think that they are honoring their oath of office?”

As Pelosi continued to take questions, she was asked at one point whether it was “a good idea” to accuse Trump of a criminal cover-up right before her aborted infrastructure meeting with him. The speaker defended her position with, “I say almost every day that the president is involved in a criminal cover-up, he just chose to pick it up that day.”

“I’ve said that before and our investigation is demonstrating that,” Pelosi said. “I don’t take any responsibility for the president’s behavior except to say that we’re going to hold him accountable for it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

