Pence Squirms When Asked If He’d Pardon Trump as President: ‘You’re as Persistent as Ever’

Mike Pence wanted no part of a question from CNN’s Dana Bash about potentially pardoning Donald Trump during a town hall in Iowa on Wednesday night.

The former vice president is challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. Like the rest of the non-Trump candidates in the field, he faces an uphill battle to topple the former president.

Pence struggled with questions from Bash about Trump’s legal troubles. He is under investigation by the Department of Justice over his possession of classified documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Some legal experts say Trump committed obstruction in the documents case.

In June 2022, an attorney for Trump signed a letter to the Department of Justice saying that to her knowledge there were no classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. August’s FBI raid at the property showed this to be false. It has been reported that the former president misled his attorneys about the status of the documents.

“No one’s above the law,” Pence told Bash. But at the same time, the former veep said Trump should not be indicted even if he committed obstruction because it would be “terribly divisive.”

Bash asked about the prospect of a pardon for Trump.

“Sir, if Donald Trump is convicted of a crime and you’re elected president, would you pardon him?” she asked.

“Well, I don’t want to speak about hypotheticals,” he responded. “I’m not sure I’m going to be elected president of the United States. But I believe we have a fighting chance. I really believe we do.”

“And if you are?” she pressed.

“And I would hope–again, Dana, you’re as persistent as ever. CNN is living up to its reputation,” he stated and continued to avoid the question. “Look, there are real issues the American people are facing. And rather than talking about that, I want to talk about what the people here in Iowa are talking about, which is the failed policies of the Biden administration.”

Watch above via CNN.

