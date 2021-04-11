Pete Buttigieg Makes Appeal Directly to Evangelicals Hesitant About Getting Vaccines

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke on Sunday trying to appeal to evangelical Christians hesitant about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine rollout is ramping up and, as of this posting, the CDC reports over 70 million Americans are fully vaccinated, which includes 60 percent of all American seniors.

Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg about a poll showing 3 in 10 white evangelical Christians won’t get vaccinated and what his message would be.

“Sometimes I’ve heard people, people I care about, saying, you know, ‘If I’m faithful, God’s going to take care of me,'” Buttigieg said. “And I guess what I would hope they might consider is that maybe a vaccine is a part of God’s plan for how you’re going to take care of yourself.”

He acknowledged it’s “unlikely an official like me is going to be persuasive” and said faith leaders can play an important part in speaking to people hesitant about the vaccines.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]