Pete Hegseth Praises Biden for Supporting Israel: ‘Heartened to See’ Continuation of Bipartisan Policy

Fox News host Pete Hegseth praised President Joe Biden for supporting Israel, saying he is “heartened to see” the continuation of bipartisan support for the Jewish state.

Biden is in Israel as part of a days-long trip to the Middle East that also includes stopping in Saudi Arabia despite criticism in light of the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The United States has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman authorized Khashoggi’s death. Biden’s Mideast trip also comes amid the Iranian threat and Israel seeking to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia and other countries.

On Thursday’s Fox & Friends, Hegseth said that the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which Biden has pushed for, “is lip service” and “effectively dead.” However, he said, “things like recognizing Jerusalem as the capital and others in the Abraham accords, which the Trump administration accomplished, seem to be at least rhetorically continuing for the Biden administration.”

The Abraham Accords were normalization agreements in 2020 between Israel and four other countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Hegseth continued to give Biden credit.

“I’m heartened to see at least from this president at this moment a continuation of the bipartisan consensus of support of the State of Israel,” he said.

On Thursday, Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed “The Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership” that reaffirms “the unbreakable bonds between” the united States and Israel “and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel’s security.” It also reaffirmed “the longstanding security relationship between the United States and Israel and the unshakable U.S. commitment to Israel’s security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge.” It also reaffirms the U.S. “commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

