Peter Doocy Mocks Biden’s Musical Play Off in Vietnam After Announcing He’s Going to Bed: ‘Not Something You Usually See’

Fox News’ Peter Doocy offered some pointed coverage on how President Joe Biden got played off with music after telling reporters he was going to get some sleep.

The Fox News White House correspondent beamed into Fox & Friends from Vietnam on Monday to discuss Biden’s comments on China while attending the 2023 G20 summit in India. This led to Doocy talking about Biden’s press conference in Hanoi, where the president made a number of odd statements during a tightly controlled Q&A session.

The Q&A ended on a strange note since Biden concluded a question about dealing with Xi Jinping by telling the press, “I’m going to bed,” which was accompanied by a musical walk-off shortly after. Doocy focused on that by saying it made Biden look “as though he went too long while accepting a Grammy.”

“That is not something that you usually see at a solo press conference from the president,” Doocy said, “but neither is an announcement that he needs to go to bed.”

Doocy’s report came after he inadvertently gave positive commentary on Biden’s work schedule, even as the president’s age and mental acuity have become a prominent concern of his aptitude for office. Ainsley Earhardt acknowledged, “I’m sure every president is tired when they travel so far, and the time changes are different. But have we ever had a president in the history of our country stand up at the podium and say I’m tired; I’m going to bed?”

“It’s possible, and he did have a long night in terms of working eastern hours,” said Doocy. “He was up basically from 11:30 P.M. Eastern through — that comment was made in the 10:00 A.M. Eastern hour. But it was like early evening here. It was morning back in the States. And so, it was surprising to hear that he didn’t have a few more minutes for questions for a press corps that did travel all the way to Vietnam to talk to him.”

