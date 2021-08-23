Pfizer’s Scott Gottlieb Predicts Widespread Mandates Amid FDA Approval of Vaccine: I Expect Businesses to ‘Fall in Line’

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb predicted that vaccine mandates will become commonplace after the government gives full approval to coronavirus vaccines.

Gottlieb appeared Monday on Squawk Box to talk about the FDA approval for the Pfizer minutes before it was finalized. The Pfizer vaccine — along with those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — were the three inoculations previously deemed safe and effective by the FDA when they were cleared for public distribution under their Emergency Use Authorizations authority.

The former FDA commissioner was asked whether he expects an uptick in vaccinations, or if private entities will start enacting vaccine mandates. Gottlieb predicted the latter — saying that it might be easier to convince more people to get vaccinated now, “but I don’t think there’s going to be a rush of people who have been waiting for this binary moment in time who now are going to go out to CVS and Walgreens because it’s been FDA approved.”

“With respect to businesses, I have talked to a lot of businesses that have said that they don’t feel comfortable mandating the vaccine until it gains full approval, that they feel they’ll be on stronger legal ground to mandate the vaccine,” Gottlieb said. “So I would expect a lot of businesses now to fall in line in terms of mandates.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

