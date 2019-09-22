Former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines mocked his fellow panelists on Fox News show MediaBuzz Sunday, pointing out that if his old boss had pressured the leader of a foreign country to investigate a political opponent, their “heads would be exploding.”

After Federalist writer Mollie Hemingway dismissed the Trump-Ukraine news — by mocking the media’s years-long focus on the Russia story — Reines noted that President Donald Trump has not denied bringing up Joe Biden in his call to Ukraine’s president.

“There is no reason for Joe Biden’s name to come up in the conversation, once, twice, eight times,” Reines said.

“That is crossing a line,” he continued. “Let’s just say for a moment Hillary Clinton had won and Donald Trump was challenging her again next year. And we were talking about Hillary Clinton talking to a foreign leader to help her find dirt on one of the Trump kids. Your heads would be exploding. Exploding!”

“Why would you bring up Joe Biden to a foreign leader?” Reines asked.

“Excellent question, Philippe,” Hemingway replied. “The reason you bring up Joe Biden is because of the past issues with Ukraine and Hunter Biden.”

Hemingway cited a New Yorker investigation into Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, and his position on the board of a Ukrainian company that was under investigation. In 2016, Vice President Biden had worked on efforts to to fire Viktor Shokin, then Ukraine’s prosecutor general, who was widely considered corrupt.

Or, as Hemingway put it, Biden asked Ukraine’s president to “fire a prosecutor looking into the company that his son was a part of.”

Per the New Yorker report that Hemingway cited:

There is no credible evidence that Biden sought Shokin’s removal in order to protect Hunter.

Watch above, via Fox News.

