Philly DA Larry Krasner Gets a Very Unlikely Defender, As State GOP Tries to Impeach Him — His 2021 Republican Opponent

The most recent former opponent of Larry Krasner has come out against the impeachment of the Philadelphia District Attorney.

Last year, Krasner, a Democrat, defeated Chuck Peruto, a Republican, with more than 71 percent of the vote.

Nonetheless, appearing on the NewsNation show of Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, Peruto said that Krasner, who has come under fire for being a lenient prosecutor, has not committed an impeachable offense.

“This would set dangerous precedent. And we have to look to the future to see if a Republican was in office how would we like it if the Democrats did this. This is not an impeachable offense. None of them are. The people have spoken. They said, ‘We don’t want Chuck, we want Larry,’” he said on Dan Abrams Live. “So that’s where it’s got to stay. That’s where it’s got to stay. His discretion. To the victor goes the spoils. He has been elected to exercise his discretion. The people of Philadelphia have had four years to view and watch his discretion and they approved it.”

Abrams said that change has to come through changing the system, not impeachment – a sentiment Peruto concurred with.

“I can’t agree with you more. This is a democracy. The people have spoken. They elected him 2:1. That’s a mandate and I — you have to call it for what it is: a mandate,” said Peruto. “They don’t like his discretion. Well then rally the vote, spend some money in Philadelphia, Republicans. Help me campaign in Philadelphia, Republicans, and get him out of office the right way, at the voting booth, not with impeachment on these charges. It’s just not going to fly.”

Last month, Krasner was impeached by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives mostly along party lines. The resolution impeaching Krasner accuses him of ushering Philadelphia into “an unprecedented crisis of lawlessness” that included there being an all-time record 562 murders in 2021.

“Under District Attorney Krasner, murders and violence occur in every part of the city at every hour of the day,” stated the resolution. Shootings on public transportation, in populated neighborhoods with families and children, near schools and in the center city business district have now become frequent and routine. Open air drug markets have become ubiquitous. He has decriminalized prostitution effectively destroying programs designed to rescue women from addiction and human trafficking.

“District Attorney Krasner has decriminalized retail theft resulting in numerous businesses leaving the city. He has released criminals back on to the street who go on to commit even more heinous crimes of murder, rape and robbery against the people of Philadelphia, the overwhelming majority of whom are African American. This crisis of crime and violence is a direct result of District Attorney Krasner’s incompetence, ideological rigidity and refusal to perform the duties he swore to carry out when he became District Attorney.”

Krasner will be on trial in the state senate where, despite the GOP controlling the chamber, he is expected to be acquitted since it’s unlikely the two-thirds threshold will be reached to remove him from office.

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com