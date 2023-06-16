‘Please Answer the Question!’ Fox Host Demands Answer from Top House Republican in Tense Exchange

Fox Business host Stuart Varney grilled Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Friday over whether or not the House Republicans have a policy to address undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S.

Varney began the exchange bashing President Joe Biden, saying, “He has no solution,” before quickly turning to Stefanik and demanding, “Do you?”

“We do have a solution. House Republicans passed a border security bill, the strongest border security bill in the history of Capitol Hill. Plus, we have been,” replied Stefanik – who is the chair of the House Republican Conference.

Varney cut her off, saying, “But there’s five million illegals here already. It may stop it in the future.”

“It does stop it,” Stefanik shot back.

Varney pushed back and demanded to know her plan to address the “5 million here already.”

“You do stop that, you know, attraction for illegals to come to the United States because they see amnesty policies of Joe Biden,” Stefanik replied, adding:

We need to be a country that’s based upon the rule of law. We need to strengthen the legal immigration system that just we should not be rewarding breaking the law.

Varney interjected again, pressing on the immigrants already in the country, asking, “What do we do with them?”

“At the moment. We’re feeding them, housing them,” Varney added.

“That is unacceptable and certainly I don’t support that,” Stefanik shot back as Varney interjected, “Should we let them work?”

“Should we let them work?” Varney demanded again as Stefanik pivoted away from the question.

“I have supported strengthening our legal immigration system. We want a legal process to come to the United States,” she replied.

Varney became exasperated at this point, throwing his hands up and adding:

Look. Please answer the question. There are five million people illegally here under the Biden administration. What are you going to do with them?

“We have legal work visa programs that need to be strengthened. We should never support amnesty,” Stefanik replied.

“What do you do with the five million you got?” asked Varney yet again.

Stefanik then suggested Varney was in favor of amnesty, which he denied and added, “I just want to know what you’re going to do with the five million we got.”

“Well, obviously, Mayor Adams doesn’t have an answer to the question. Joe Biden doesn’t have an answer to the question,” Stefanik replied, adding:

Republicans’ answer to the question is, we need to secure the border. Then we can strengthen our legal immigration system. But we should not be rewarding illegals for pouring into this country. The American people do not support that.

Varney then thanked Stefanik for joining him and added, “That was good. And thank you very much for addressing the question head-on. We appreciate that.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com